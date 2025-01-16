United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 3,504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UAL opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

