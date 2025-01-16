Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

