Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,827,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $259.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

