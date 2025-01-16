Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1901 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

