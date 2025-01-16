Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $286.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $270.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.