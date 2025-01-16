Vericel Corporation Provides Preliminary 2024 Financial Results and Updates Corporate Presentation

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) recently announced its preliminary financial results for the year 2024 along with updates to its corporate presentation. The information was shared in connection with the company’s participation in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2025.

The company disclosed that the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, have not been finalized or audited. Therefore, the estimates and preliminary statements regarding operating and financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024, are subject to change. Vericel emphasized that actual results may differ materially from the preliminary estimates provided.

Vericel’s corporate presentation includes various updates about its business, including estimates of operating and financial results, preliminary adjusted EBITDA, gross margin percentage, net income for the year 2024, and its cash, restricted cash, and investments balance as of December 31, 2024. The company also outlined additional financial and business updates in its presentation.

The company further stated that the preliminary financial data included in the current report on Form 8-K was prepared by its management and has not been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. In compliance with Form 8-K instructions, the information provided in the report is not considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to liabilities therein.

Vericel Corporation will be participating in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, scheduled for January 15, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The company has updated its corporate presentation, which will be utilized during the conference and in discussions with investors going forward.

The preliminary financial data and corporate presentation updates are crucial steps in Vericel’s ongoing effort to engage with shareholders and investors, providing transparency and insight into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

The company’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol VCEL, and further details can be found in the official reports submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Vericel Corporation for the public record. Stockholders and interested parties are encouraged to review the official documentation for comprehensive information on the company’s financial updates and future prospects.

