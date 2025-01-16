VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Lowered by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.10 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.