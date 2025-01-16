Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 527.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

