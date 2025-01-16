Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.