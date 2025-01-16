Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,004 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,727,000 after buying an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after acquiring an additional 609,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

