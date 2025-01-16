Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,953 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.99%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

