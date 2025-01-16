Wedmont Private Capital Buys 168 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

