Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 188.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $184.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

