Wedmont Private Capital Has $475,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

