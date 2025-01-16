Wedmont Private Capital Has $485,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.