Wedmont Private Capital Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $344.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.50.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

