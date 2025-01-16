Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $131.55 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.