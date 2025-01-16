Wedmont Private Capital Invests $384,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Kellanova by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Kellanova stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 78.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,509,236 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

