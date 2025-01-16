Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,108 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

