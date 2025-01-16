Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 221 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 439.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $153.10 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

