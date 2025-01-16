Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 570 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.28 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.