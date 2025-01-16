Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,340 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after buying an additional 240,006 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

