Wedmont Private Capital Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $118.72 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

