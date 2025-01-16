Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

