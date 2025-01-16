Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 393.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 252,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

