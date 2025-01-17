10,154 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

