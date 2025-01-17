11,736 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

SIRI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -17.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

