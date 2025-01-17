12,253 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,858,000 after acquiring an additional 664,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,660,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,435,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,149,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 163,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter.

BSCW stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

