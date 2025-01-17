1,344 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.