14,430 Shares in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.