1,998 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

PNFP stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,041.30. This represents a 17.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,661 shares of company stock worth $9,563,127 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.