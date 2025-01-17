2,541 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

CRH stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

