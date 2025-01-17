2,918 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after buying an additional 365,499 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,607,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.