2,918 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after buying an additional 365,499 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,607,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SLYG stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.