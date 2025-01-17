3,097 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,783 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $68,654,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 221,666 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LLYVK stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

