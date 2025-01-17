362 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $588.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.73 and a 200-day moving average of $569.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $487.66 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

