4,215 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.
Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,330,269.45. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,364 shares of company stock worth $10,590,893 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
NYSE BYD opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $76.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.
Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
