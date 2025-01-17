4,926 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIA. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $715.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

