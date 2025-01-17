7,660 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 694.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

