A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

