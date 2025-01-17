Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 245.7 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $50.07.
About Aalberts
