Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 245.7 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

