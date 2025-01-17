Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 17,959 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 10,350 put options.
Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch
In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.3 %
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
