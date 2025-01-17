Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 17,959 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 10,350 put options.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.