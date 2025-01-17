ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.16. 55,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 28,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

