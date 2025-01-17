Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Crown Castle Trading Up 4.6 %

CCI stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.