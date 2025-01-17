Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 249 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

