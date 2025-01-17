Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,271 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 190,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 118,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

