Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,754.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $390.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.07 and a 52-week high of $439.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

