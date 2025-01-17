Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 175.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $516,611.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,178 shares of company stock worth $14,603,746. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 172.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

