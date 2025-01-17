Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,546 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.