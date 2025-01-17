Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMN opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

