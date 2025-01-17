Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 264,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,973 shares of company stock worth $53,986,862. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

